Kate Middleton is pregnant for the third time. The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child with Prince William this month and boy, we are super kicked about it! While we wait to find out if the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge are welcoming a boy or a girl (or twins), we looked into the royal fashion book and flipped through all those appearances Kate made with her protruding belly.

While there were some that could be passed as yet another maternity outfit, there were several outfits Kate wore during her pregnancy this time around that made us want to buy one and flaunt our food babies in.

Mentioning them all could be a tad bit difficult so we have picked out seven maternity clothes that the royal sported during her third pregnancy that we'd love to replicate.

It is safe to assume that this could be her last appearance before she welcomes her third baby, Kate made sure her final appearance is memorable. The Duchess stepped out to attend Easter service on April 1 wearing a brown Catherine Walker coat dress, Balenciaga earrings, and a hat by Lock & Co. She completed her look with a pair of nude footwear that matched with her clutch. This is one of our favorite outfits worn by the Duchess.

A post shared by Kate Middleton Fashion (@katemiddleton_fashion) on Apr 1, 2018 at 11:22am PDT

Kate sure knows how to keep fashion affordable. Earlier this year, Kate slipped into a stunning blue Seraphine cornflower blue dress topped with a coat by Sportmax. The elegant looking royal family member chose to adorn a Tanzanite pendant necklace and matching earrings by G. Collins & Sons to complete her look.

JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images

In November last year, Kate opted to dress in a polka dot dress at a royal engagement in the Foundling Museum. The polka dress by Kate Spade revealed a hint of the pregnant Brit's tummy. She chose to complete the OOTD with a pair of burgundy pumps, and a cranberry-colored suede clutch.

Getty Images

Earlier this year, Kate played host to The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception at Buckingham Palace. The event, which took place in February, saw the style queen wear a custom-made Erdem midi dress paired with a pair of heels from Prada and earrings by Anita Dongre. The dress looks so stunning that we think it could double in to a perfect spring/summer dress.

A post shared by Kate Middleton (@katemiddletonphotos) on Feb 20, 2018 at 1:41am PST

During a royal tour in January, Kate stunned the cameras when she stepped out in a red and white houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker. As if the coat did not already work its magic on Kate, the 36-year-old enhanced her look with her burgundy Tod's fringed pumps, Chanel calfskin with enamel handle bag and pearl earrings.

Getty Images

There were two gowns worn by Kate during her pregnancy that were complete show stealers. The first once was during her visit to Norway and second was her most-talked about BAFTA gown. During her Norway visit, Kate made her way to the event wearing a gown by Alexander McQueen and she looked like a complete Queen!

Getty Images

For her BAFTA appearance, Kate turned to Jenny Packham and wore a dark green gown paired with Prada shoes and a Ballerinas clutch bag. All eyes were on the gorgeous diamond and emerald neck piece that is believed to be a wedding gift.