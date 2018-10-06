Maruti Suzuki and its special editions are not done yet. After rolling out special edition versions to the Dzire sedan, Ignis, Swift and Baleno hatchbacks, the company has now launched WagonR limited edition eyeing increased sales during the ongoing festive season.

Maruti Suzuki offers the limited edition with two optional accessories kits in any variant of the WagonR at Rs 15,490 and Rs 25,490. The styling kit includes Double-DIN Bluetooth music system with speakers, reverse parking sensors, stylish seat covers with premium cushion set, body graphics and rear spoiler.

Since the limited edition of the WagonR is just an accessory pack, there are no changes under the hood. The WagonR is powered a 998cc, three-cylinder K10B petrol mill that develops 67bhp power at 6,500rpm and 90Nm torque at 3,500rpm. The mill is offered in five-speed manual and five-speed AMT gearbox options. Maruti Suzuki has priced the WagonR range from Rs 4.18 lakh for the LXI to all the way up to Rs 5.39 lakh for the VXI+ AMT (O).

The WagonR is one of the best selling cars of Maruti Suzuki and it continues to be amongst India's top 5 selling cars for a really long time. During April- September 2018, over 85,000 units of WagonR have been sold. The company has sold over 21.9 lakh WagonR since its launch in 1999. Maruti Suzuki claims about 24 percent of WagonR customers have bought the car more than once.

"WagonR customers have always valued substance and style; with this limited edition we intend to make this festive season even more wonderful for them…We are sure this new limited edition will bring in freshness to the product and excite the customers across India," said R. S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (M&S), Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki's special edition series

Maruti Suzuki kick-started the festive season special edition onslaught by bringing the Dzire special edition at Rs 5.56 lakh in August. On September 14, the company launched Ignis limited edition via Nexa premium dealership. The company has recently launched the Swift special edition and Baleno special edition.