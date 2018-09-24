India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has stepped up its game ahead of the festive season with the launch special edition models of the Ertiga, Dzire and Ignis. The latest car model to join this club is the third generation Swift launched at the Auto Expo 2018.

Christened just Maruti Suzuki Swift special edition, the limited edition variant is based on the base LXi and LDi variants. The special edition gets some additional features with no extra cost at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Swift special edition comes loaded with singe-DIN Blue Bluetooth stereo with two speakers, front power windows, ABS, dual front airbags and rear parking sensors as part of standard fitment. There are no major changes to the exterior barring black painted wheel caps.

The special edition comes with no changes under the hood. 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift draws power from the 1.2-litre K12 VVT petrol or 1.3-litre DDiS 190 diesel engines. The petrol mill develops 83hp of power and 113Nm of torque while the diesel mill belts out 75hp of power and 190Nm of torque. The Swift gets the option of either a five-speed manual transmission or five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission in both petrol and diesel trims.

The third generation of the Swift has been a tremendous success for Maruti Suzuki in India, with over 1 lakh sales in just 145 days of launch. The company averages about 19,000 units of the Swift every month and the new limited edition version is expected to boost the numbers further.

Maruti Suzuki's special edition onslaught

Maruti Suzuki kick-started the festive season special edition onslaught by bringing the Ertiga limited edition at Rs 7.80 lakh in May. The company then introduced the Dzire special edition at Rs 5.56 lakh in August. On September 14, the company launched Ignis limited edition via Nexa premium dealership.