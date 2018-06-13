2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift sales crossed 1 lakh in 145 days of launch

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, launched the third generation of the Swift hatchback at the Auto Expo 2018 with much fanfare. The 2018 Swift grabbed the eyeballs for its sleek design and the latest data indicates the latest avatar of the hatchback has become popular with the customers.

Launched on February 8, the new Swift sales crossed one lakh units on Wednesday (June 13) in India. Maruti Suzuki took only 145 days to achieve the milestone feat for new Swift. The accolades come with no surprise as the new avatar of the hatchback got a head start with over 25,000 unit sales in just 40 days after it started deliveries February 8.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift continued its winning streak by clocking over 1 lakh bookings by the end of March. The hatchback breached one lakh booking number in the shortest time (10 weeks) beating in-house mate, Dzire that has touched one lakh booking in 12-14 weeks.

The demand for the new Swift's is on rising and that now led over three months of a waiting period, depending upon the city and variant. The mounting booking numbers indicate, 2018 Swift sales will touch new highs in the coming months.

Maruti Suzuki has priced the new Swift from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.96 lakh for petrol variants and Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 7.96 lakh for diesel variants, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. It is about Rs 20,000 (base model) premium over the outgone version while that has not dent in demand for the hatchback.

2018 Swift continues to draw power from the 1.2-liter K12 VVT petrol and 1.3-liter DDiS 190 diesel engines. The petrol mill develops 83hp of power and 113Nm of torque while the diesel mill belts out 75hp of power and 190Nm of torque. The Swift gets the five-speed manual transmission and five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission in both petrol and diesel trims.