Maruti Suzuki was the first company to launch AMT gearbox in 2014

Maruti Suzuki currently sells seven cars with AMT option

2018 Vitara Brezza now offered with AMT

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, has sold over three lakh cars with the acclaimed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) which the company calls Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology. Maruti Suzuki was the first company to launch AMT gearbox in an affordable car back in 2014 with the Celerio.

Maruti Suzuki currently offers AMT technology with seven models including bestsellers like the Alto K10, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Ignis and Dzire. The company has recently has updated the bestselling Vitara Brezza SUV with the AMT option as well.

With the AMT becoming popular among the customers, Maruti Suzuki aims to achieve the feat of over 2 lakh sales in the current fiscal year. The contribution of cars with AGS variant to the company's total sales has tripled since its introduction in 2014.

"At Maruti Suzuki, we believe in providing our customers with the best of technology and convenience. The revolutionary Auto Gear Shift technology is one such innovation that offers comfort and ease of driving to the customers with no compromise on fuel efficiency. It has achieved wide acceptance among customers. Crossing 3-lakh retail sales mark within five years of its introduction is a reflection of the success and consent of the customers for the two-pedal technology. With enhanced awareness and deeper penetration, we aim to sell over 200,000 cars with AGS in 2018-19," said R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

The AMT technology finds high relevance for Indian car buyers due to its affordability, efficiency and easy maintenance. Hence, Maruti Suzuki has progressively introduced this two-pedal technology on cars in its product range.