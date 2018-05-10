Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT range starts at Rs 8.54 lakh

AMT version of the Vitara Brezza will be offered in VDi, ZDi and ZDi+ variants

The compact SUV now gets new five twin-spoke alloy wheels finished in glossy black

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) launched 2018 Vitara Brezza compact SUV on Wednesday with the option of Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) option. The 2018 Vitara Brezza with Auto Gear Shift (Maruti Suzuki's version of AMT) will be offered in VDi, ZDi, and ZDi+ variants.

Variant Prices ( Ex-Showroom Delhi) VDi AGS Rs 8.54 lakh ZDi AGS Rs 9.31 lakh ZDi+ AGS Rs 10.27 lakh ZDi+ Dual tone AGS Rs 10.49 lakh

Along with the introduction of the AMT gearbox, Maruti Suzuki has also revamped the Vitara Brezza SUV. 2018 Vitara Brezza flaunts safety features such as ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed warning alert, Dual Airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seatbelt pre-tensioners and force limiters as standard.

Visually the compact SUV gets new five twin-spoke alloy wheels finished in glossy black. The chrome finishes on the front grille and rear number plate garnish have made standard across all variants. On the interior, 2018 Vitara Brezza features all-black colour scheme and complementing accents.

Maruti Suzuki has also introduced Autumn Orange with Pearl Arctic White roof dual-tone colour option for the range-topping variant and Autumn Orange colour option for other variants. Maruti Suzuki compact SUV will continue to be offered in Blazing Red with Midnight Black roof, Fiery Yellow with Pearl Arctic White roof, Pearl Arctic White, Granite Grey, Premium Silver, Blazing Red and Fiery Yellow colour options.

The new Vitara Brezza will compete against the Nexon AMT which Tata Motors launched last week. Tata Motors has priced the Nexon XZA+ petrol at Rs 9.41 lakh while the diesel version will cost Rs 10.3 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. It is offered only in top-spec variant while reports claim mid-spec AMT variants will be added to the range soon.

The success story of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Launched in March 2016, cumulative sales of Vitara Brezza has already crossed 2.75 lakh units. The Vitara Brezza is the bestselling SUV in India currently with average monthly sales of over 12,300 units. During 2017-18, Maruti Suzuki sold 148,462 units of the Vitara Brezza marking 36.7 percent growth. Top variants (Z/Z+) contribute 56 percent of total sales according to Maruti Suzuki.