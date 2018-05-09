Tata Nexon AMT in XMA and XZA variants expected soon

The AMT gearbox for the Tata Nexon is a six-speed unit

Lower AMT variants may miss out PEPS key worn around as a wristband

Tata Motors launched Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) equipped version of the Nexon compact SUV in India last week. The Nexon AMT is currently offered only with top-spec XZA+ variant priced at Rs 9.41 lakh (petrol) and Rs 10.3 lakh (diesel), ex-showroom Delhi. Emerging reports indicate the company will also launch more affordable AMT variants of the SUV as well.

A certification document leaked online confirms that the Tata Nexon AMT in XMA and XZA variants are also in the pipeline. As the name suggests, the XMA and XZA variants will be based on the XM and XZ Nexon manual transmission variants.

The AMT gearbox for the Tata Nexon is a six-speed unit. It comes with manual mode option for more spirited drives. In addition, Tata Motors has also incorporated three driving modes — Eco, City, and Sport. Other major additions in the Tata Nexon AMT are the creep function and hill assist. The upcoming XMA and XZA variants may miss out PEPS key worn around as a wristband.

Tata Nexon AMT XMA will be packed with features such as follow-me-home headlamps, dual-tone wheel covers, power tailgate, centre antenna, electrically adjustable ORVMs, remote central locking, power windows, ConnectNext infotainment system with four speakers, steering-mounted audio, phone and voice controls, 12V power outlet, MID with real-time fuel economy indicator, rear parking sensors and speed sensing auto door lock.

The Nexon AMT XZA will flaunt DRLs, roof rails, Shark-fin antenna, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, height adjustable driver seat, ConnectNext infotainment system 6.5-inch floating central display, Android Auto and navigation, four speakers and four tweeters, fast USB charger, 12V power outlets (front and rear), rear parcel shelf, day and night IRVM, rear parking camera and others.

There will be no changes to the powertrains as well. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated diesel mills will continue to power the AMT version of the compact SUV. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

Source: Indian Autos Blog