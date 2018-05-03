Tata Nexon AMT
  • Tata Nexon AMT is called Nexon Hyprdrive S-SG
  • AMT model is limited to top-spec XZA+ variant
  • Priced Rs 9.41 lakh (petrol) and Rs 10.3 lakh (diesel), ex-showroom Delhi
  • New Etna Orange color with a Sonic Silver dual-tone roof option

Tata Motors has launched Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) equipped version of the Nexon Compact SUV in India. Christened as Nexon Hyprdrive S-SG, the automatic transmission equipped version of the compact SUV is limited to top-spec XZA+ trim.

Tata Motors has priced the Nexon XZA+ petrol at Rs 9.41 lakh while the diesel version will cost Rs 10.3 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. Tata Motors has already started accepting bookings for the Nexon AMT for Rs 11,000 while deliveries will start soon.

Tata Nexon AMT bookings are open for Rs 11,000Tata

Tata Nexon XZA+ is identical to the other variants of the Nexon in design. Tata Motors has added a new dual-tone color option dubbed as Etna Orange color with a Sonic Silver dual-tone roof option with the new variant.

The AMT gearbox for the Tata Nexon is a six-speed unit. It comes with manual mode option for more spirited drives. In addition, Tata Motors has also incorporated three driving modes — Eco, City, and Sport.

Tata Nexon AMT gets identical interior to the regular variants barring the gear knob.Tata Motors

Other major additions in the Tata Nexon AMT are creep function and hill assist, both are boon in the bumper-to-bumper daily traffic. The compact SUV also has the option of a PEPS key worn around as a wristband, similar to Jaguar cars.

The new XZA+ variant will be packed as it shares the same features of XZ variants. These include projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 215/60 tires, front fog lamps, 60:40 split folding rear seats and a Harman-sourced 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

There are no changes to the powertrains. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated diesel mills will continue to power the AMT version of the compact SUV. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

"Our focus is to introduce products and services that not only enhance the brand, but simultaneously align well with the rising aspirations of customer segments. AMT as a transmission is ideally suited for India's traffic conditions, reducing the stress of driving at an affordable price, without compromising on fuel efficiency. With the introduction of the Hyprdrive S-SG in the Nexon, we aim to tap a larger market and increase our market share in not only the compact SUV segment but also the AMT segment," said Mayank Pareek, President- Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.