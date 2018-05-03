Tata Nexon AMT is called Nexon Hyprdrive S-SG

AMT model is limited to top-spec XZA+ variant

Priced Rs 9.41 lakh (petrol) and Rs 10.3 lakh (diesel), ex-showroom Delhi

New Etna Orange color with a Sonic Silver dual-tone roof option

Tata Motors has launched Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) equipped version of the Nexon Compact SUV in India. Christened as Nexon Hyprdrive S-SG, the automatic transmission equipped version of the compact SUV is limited to top-spec XZA+ trim.

Tata Motors has priced the Nexon XZA+ petrol at Rs 9.41 lakh while the diesel version will cost Rs 10.3 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. Tata Motors has already started accepting bookings for the Nexon AMT for Rs 11,000 while deliveries will start soon.

Tata Nexon XZA+ is identical to the other variants of the Nexon in design. Tata Motors has added a new dual-tone color option dubbed as Etna Orange color with a Sonic Silver dual-tone roof option with the new variant.

The AMT gearbox for the Tata Nexon is a six-speed unit. It comes with manual mode option for more spirited drives. In addition, Tata Motors has also incorporated three driving modes — Eco, City, and Sport.

Other major additions in the Tata Nexon AMT are creep function and hill assist, both are boon in the bumper-to-bumper daily traffic. The compact SUV also has the option of a PEPS key worn around as a wristband, similar to Jaguar cars.

The new XZA+ variant will be packed as it shares the same features of XZ variants. These include projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 215/60 tires, front fog lamps, 60:40 split folding rear seats and a Harman-sourced 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

There are no changes to the powertrains. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated diesel mills will continue to power the AMT version of the compact SUV. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.