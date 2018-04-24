Tata Motors has opened the bookings for its soon-to-be-launched Nexon AMT in India, days after revealing the key features of the new model. The new Nexon AMT is now open for bookings across the dealerships of the company at an amount of Rs 11,000.

Tata is expected to launch the Nexon AMT, which the company calls Nexon HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears in May. The prices will also be revealed at the time of launch.

"With the AMT market in India thriving, we are all set to leverage this opportunity by introducing our LEVEL NEX star player on the pitch - the Nexon with HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears. This car has been one of the most awaited products in the AMT segment and we are confident that this product will not only be high on convenience but will also thrill the customers with its sporty drive performance. We look forward to introducing many more such path-breaking products in the near future," said Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Tata Nexon AMT will come in petrol and diesel engine options. While there will be no change in the design and styling of the Nexon in its AMT avatar, it gets a new color shade. The new 2018 Tata Nexon AMT will come in dual-tone Etna Orange body color with Sonic Silver roof. The new Nexon AMT will be the first AMT model to offer multi-drive modes – ECO, CITY, and SPORT.

Under the hood, the Nexon AMT will continue to be powered by the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated diesel mills. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill develops 108.5 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000 rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill, on the other hand, churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm. The compact SUV is currently being offered with a six-speed manual transmission.

The AMT avatar of the Nexon will include features like Creep function, Hill Assist, wearable key, anti-stall, kick down feature and fast off beside the multi-drive modes.