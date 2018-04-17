Tata Motors is all set to launch the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) version of its popular compact SUV, Nexon, in India. The new Nexon AMT will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.

Tata Motors has revealed the specifications of the Nexon AMT ahead of its imminent launch in India. The new version was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 in dual-tone Etna Orange body color with Sonic Silver roof. It will be called HyprDrive and it will be the first AMT model to offer multi-drive modes – ECO, CITY, and SPORT. The new model will get six-speed AMT box while the powertrains of the Nexon will remain as it is.

The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated diesel mills will continue to power the SUV. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm. The compact SUV is currently offered with a six-speed manual transmission.

Tata Nexon AMT new features

While the new Nexon AMT will look the same as the current model in the market, it will come with features like Creep function, Hill Assist, wearable key, anti-stall, kick down feature and fast off beside the multi-drive modes.

Some of the dealerships of Tata Motors have already started accepting bookings for the model at Rs 11,000. When launched, the Nexon AMT is likely to be priced Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 premium over the current Nexon range in the market. The Nexon XZ+ petrol is currently being retailed at Rs 8.57 lakh while the diesel version sells at Rs 9.42 lakh (both prices ex-showroom Delhi).