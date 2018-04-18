Tata Motors will soon launch the automatic transmission equipped variant of compact SUV, Nexon. The carmaker has revealed all the details about the new variant barring price, which is expected to be revealed in the first week of May.

The automatic gearbox for the Tata Nexon is the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) and it will be a six-speed unit. Tata Motors will offer the AMT gearbox with the top-spec XZA+ variant in both petrol and diesel engine options.

The new AMT transmission comes with manual mode option for more spirited drives. In addition, Tata Motors has also incorporated three driving modes — Eco, City, and Sport.

There are no changes to the powertrains. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated diesel mills will continue to power the compact SUV. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

Other major additions in the Tata Nexon AMT are creep function and hill assist, both are boon in the bumper-to-bumper daily traffic. The compact SUV also has the option of a PEPS key worn around as a wristband, similar to Jaguar cars.

With the new transmission in place, Tata Nexon petrol variant's weight will go up by around 15 kg taking it to 1,252kg. Similar weight increase will also happen to the diesel variants. The new XZA+ variant will be packed as it shares the same features of XZ variants. These include projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 215/60 tires, front fog lamps, 60:40 split folding rear seats and a Harman-sourced 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

On the design front, the Nexon AMT will look identical to the other Nexon models. Tata Motors will introduce new Etna Orange body color with Sonic Silver roof with the Nexon AMT. The SUV with Etna Orange body color was on display at Auto Expo 2018.

Tata Motors sells XZ+ petrol (with the dual-tone finish) at Rs 9.02 lakh and the XZ+ diesel at Rs 9.89 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The AMT variant is expected to be priced around Rs 40,000 over the XZ+ variants' price.