Tata Motors has expanded the line-up of its compact SUV, the Nexon, in India with the addition of a new variant XZ. The company announced the launch of the new Nexon XZ with a price tag of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Available in petrol and diesel versions, the new Tata Nexon XZ will sit between the XT and XZ+ grades.

Tata Nexon XZ petrol Tata Nexon XZ diesel Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh

"With a continuous focus to introduce products that not only enhance the brand but simultaneously align well with the rising aspirations of customer segments, we are happy to introduce wider choice to Nexon customers in the form of a new variant – XZ. The Nexon XZ will be positioned very attractively to provide premium features to our customers. With fourteen exciting features, the Nexon XZ is yet another step towards making the brand more aspirational," said Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, PVBU, Tata Motors.

Tata Nexon XZ- Key features

The new Nexon XZ variant comes with features like projector headlamps, electrically foldable ORVMs, park assist with rear sensors and reverse camera and LED tail lamps. It offers 6.5-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto connectivity for in-car entertainment along with adjustable driver seat and seat belts, automatic climate control with rear vents, cooled glove box and a USB fast charger as comfortable features. On the safety front, the Nexon XZ offers dual airbags, ABS with EBD.

Nexon XZ- Engines

The Nexon XZ also comes with the same 1.2-litre Revotron petrol mill producing 108.5 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000 rpm and the 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine that can churn out 108.5 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm. Both the engines are currently offered with the six-speed manual transmission.