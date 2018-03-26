Tata Motors' Nexon compact SUV could be in line to get a new variant in India. So with preparations underway for the launch of the new grade model, brochure images of what is believed to be Nexon XZ have been leaked online. If they hold true, the pictures provide a fair idea of what the new variant of the compact SUV has in store for the auto lovers.

Shared online by TeamBHP, the brochure scan images confirm that the new XZ variant of the Nexon compact SUV will be slotted between the current XT and XZ+ grades. With this development, Tata Motors should be able to reduce the price gap between the XT and XZ+ grades, which now stand at a whopping difference of almost Rs 1.50 lakh.

While the new Nexon XZ variant could miss out on some of the features of the top-end model the XZ+, the new grade of Tata compact SUV offers projector headlamps, electrically foldable ORVMs, rear sensors and reverse camera and LED tail lamps, that will assist in parking the car easily. Besides, the new Nexon XZ could also skip features like LED DRLs, front and rear fog lamps and rear defogger of the XZ+ variant.

The Nexon XZ model may ride on 16-inch steel wheels while the top-end XZ+ comes with dual-tone alloy wheels. The dual-tone roof option in the XZ+ could also be missing in the new XZ variant of the model. It is expected to be offered in five colour options – Moroccan Blue, Vermont Red, Calgary White, Seattle Silver, and Glasgow Grey. Other features in the Nexon XZ could include 6.5-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto connectivity, adjustable driver seat and adjustable seat belts, automatic climate control with rear vents, cooled glove box and a USB fast charger. On the safety front, the Nexon XZ will offer dual airbags, ABS with EBD.

To be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, the new Nexon XZ will draw power from the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol mill producing 108.5 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000 rpm. The 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine, on the other hand, churns out 108.5 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm. Both the engines are currently offered with the six-speed manual transmission. Tata is also expected to launch automated manual transmission (AMT) version of the Nexon compact SUV soon in India.

Tata is expected to announce the prices of the new Nexon XZ variant in the coming days.