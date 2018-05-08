Three new AMT variants will be added

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker by volume, is gearing up to launch 2018 version of the Vitara Brezza SUV with minor updates. The new version of the compact SUV has already been spotted while emerging reports confirming that the company will also launch Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) with the latest updates.

The leaked documents regarding the 2018 Vitara Brezza confirms there will be three AMT variants-VDi AMT, ZDi AMT, and ZDi+ AMT. With the arrival of new variants, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza range will be extended to seven trims (LDi, VDi, VDi AMT, ZDi, ZDi AMT, ZDi+, ZDi+ AMT).

Suzuki Motor Corporation, the parent of Maruti Suzuki, revealed the Vitara Brezza AMT way back in August 2016 at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. The Vitara Brezza AMT units for Indonesia is manufactured at Indian facility and hence the launch of AMT models here is expected soon.

As part of 2018 update, the Vitara Brezza range will get ABS and dual airbags will be standard across the trims. The top-end ZDi or ZDi+ variant will go slightly sporty with the update. The variant has been spotted with new multi-spoke alloy wheels finished in black. Reports also claim new dark orange shade will be joining the line-up replacing the blue color option.

The updates are expected to make the SUV slightly pricier. The base variant of the Vitara Brezza is expected to be dearer by up to 12,500 while the top-end ZDi's price may see a jump by up to Rs 5,500.

The 2018 Vitara Brezza will continue to draw power from a 200 DDis 1248cc diesel engine, which is tuned to churn out 88.5bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The mill currently offered with a five-speed manual gearbox. Unfortunately, there is no clarity over the availability of petrol engine with the Vitara Brezza anytime soon.

The Vitara Brezza's rival Ford EcoSport got a major overhaul in November 2017 while new rival Tata Nexon entered the market in July last. The new updates will help Vitara Brezza retain its supremacy against its arch rivals - Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport.

