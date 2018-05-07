ABS and dual airbags will be standard across the trim

Top-spec ZDi variant will get multi-spoke alloy wheels finished in black

New Dark orange shade may replace the blue color option

Despite not being a major player in the sports utility vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki's first compact SUV Vitara Brezza launched in March 2016 became a runaway success. Even two years after the launch, demand for the Vitara Brezza is still healthy. However, Maruti Suzuki is not ready to rest on its laurels. The company is expected to bring updates to the Vitara Brezza soon and the model has spotted for the first time.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will have a minor update and launch of the new version is expected ahead of the festive season. A report in Gaadiwaadi claims ABS and dual airbags will be standard across the trim with the update. That means Maruti Suzuki will discontinue the LDI (O) and VDI (O) variants as these safety features were limited to only (O) variants in the past.

The top-end ZDi variant will go slightly sporty with the update. The variant has been spotted with new multi-spoke alloy wheels finished in black. Reports also claim new dark orange shade will be joining the line-up replacing the blue color option.

Along with the updates, Maruti Suzuki may also increase the price of the Vitara Brezza. The base variant is expected to be dearer by up to 12,500 while the top-end ZDi's price may see a jump by up to Rs 5,500.

Maruti Suzuki is not expected to make any changes to the powertrain. The SUV is now powered by a 200 DDis 1248cc diesel engine, which is tuned to churn out 88.5bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

When can we expect the Vitara Brezza with a petrol engine?

Soon after the launch of the SUV, there was a huge demand for the petrol powered version. However, mounting demand for the diesel version prompted the carmaker delay the launch. Latest rumors say Maruti Suzuki will launch the Vitara Brezza petrol by the end of 2018.

If the rumors are anything to go by Maruti Suzuki is expected to plonk a 1.5-litre mill under the hood, which would churn around 100bhp of power mated to five-speed manual transmission or an automatic gearbox. A 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine has also been rumored for the Vitara Brezza. The AMT is likely to be offered in the diesel version of the compact SUV as well.

Source: Gaadiwaadi