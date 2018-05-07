Ford EcoSport S to draw power from a 1.0-liter three-cylinder mill

Dark colored alloy wheels, sunroof, blacked out front grille and smoked headlamps

Signature Edition is expected to be a pure cosmetic job

Launch of both variants expected in May

American carmaker Ford's Indian subsidiary is inching closer to the launch of two EcoSport variants. Christened as EcoSport Titanium S and EcoSport Signature Edition, some units have already reached dealerships ahead of the launch expected in this month itself.

Some of the Ford India dealers have started accepting bookings for both the EcoSport Titanium S and Signature Edition, reports Cartoq. This seems to be dealer-level bookings since Ford India is yet to officially announce the bookings and launch date of both new variants.

Ford EcoSport Titanium S: What is special?

The Titanium S edition will sit at the top of EcoSport's variant line up and hence it will be pricier than the Titanium + model. The variant will bring back the turbo-petrol engine Ford used to sell with the pre-facelift EcoSport version till October 2017. The 1.0-liter three-cylinder mill will develop 123bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 1,400 rpm. The Titanium S is also linked with an all new six-speed manual gearbox.

The Titanium S will be the sportier avatar of EcoSport and hence Ford may rework the suspension to make it stiffer. The Titanium S will also set itself apart from the rest of the model with unique 17-inch alloy wheel design with gunmetal finish, blacked out front grille and smoked headlamps. The front fog lamp bezels, roof rails, and rear spoiler of the model will also get black color treatment.

The coolest addition to the EcoSport Titanium S will be the sunroof. The cabin will get an all-black treatment with orange colored touches on the doors, seats, dashboard and other. Other additions exclusive to Titanium S will be chrome rings to the instrument cluster and tire pressure monitoring system.

What is Ford EcoSport Signature Edition then?

Details on the EcoSport Signature Edition is scarce at the moment while it is believed to be a special edition with a pure cosmetic job. A test mule was spotted in Chennai with 'Signature Edition' badging in March and it was fitted with diamond cut dual-tone alloy wheels. The 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with Y-shaped spokes is completely different from the one in the current variants. The Signature Edition will also flaunt unique graphics on the exterior and a rear spoiler.

The Signature Edition is expected as a limited edition model and it will be available in both petrol and diesel engines.