Ford Motor Company's Indian subsidiary Ford India Private Limited is gearing up for the launch of two new variants of its compact SUV, the EcoSport. Christened as EcoSport Titanium S and Signature Edition, the former will be the new top end variant while the latter will be a special limited edition.

While the EcoSport Titanium S has already been spotted at the dealerships, the Signature Edition has been spied testing early this year. A Report in Autocar India claims Ford EcoSport Titanium S will be launched in May and the Signature Edition will be unveiled in the following months. Ford India is yet to officially announce the arrival of both new versions.

Ford EcoSport Titanium S

The coolest addition to the EcoSport Titanium S will be sunroof. Buyers are increasingly demanding sunroof in SUVs and it will give the EcoSport an advantage over the rivals. The Titanium S version will also set it apart from other variants owing to unique alloy wheel design with gunmetal finish, blacked out front grille and smoked headlamps. The front fog lamp bezels, roof rails, and rear spoiler of the model also seem to have got black color treatment.

The interior of EcoSport Titanium S will be sporty with all-black inlay and it will also get exterior color-coordinated detailing. Another addition exclusive to Titanium S will be chrome rings to the instrument cluster.

In addition to the cosmetic upgrades, the EcoSport Titanium S will also be the first variant of the compact SUV getting new six-speed gearbox. The new transmission will eventually replace the five-speed manual gearbox in the current models.

Ford EcoSport Signature Edition

The launch of the EcoSport Signature edition is expected ahead of the festive season. The test mule spotted in Chennai with 'Signature Edition' badging in March was fitted with diamond cut dual-tone alloy wheels. The 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with Y-shaped spokes is completely different from the one in the current variants. The Signature Edition will also flaunt unique graphics on the exterior and a rear spoiler.

More details on the Signature Edition is scarce at the moment while the special edition is believed to be a pure cosmetic job.

Image Source: TeamBHP