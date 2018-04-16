After making changes in the variants and features of the EcoSport compact SUV, Ford India now seems to be gearing up to launch a new sporty variant of the model in the country. The web is abuzz with the images of what is believed to be the new top-end variant of the EcoSport called the Titanium S.

According to the reports online, the Ford EcoSport Titanium S has started arriving at the showrooms of the company, suggesting the imminent launch of the model in India. The latest images, which are said to have been taken at a dealership in Kerala show the new 2018 EcoSport Titanium S model with features like a sunroof and six-speed manual transmission.

Currently, the EcoSport on sale is powered by the all-new Dragon series petrol engine, which develops 123 hp at 6,500rpm and 150Nm at 4,500 rpm and comes mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic one. The diesel mill, on the other hand, is the four-cylinder turbodiesel that develops 99 bhp and 205 Nm. The transmission is five-speed manual as standard. It is yet to be known whether the new variant of the EcoSport will be offered with the same engine options.

Apart from the sunroof and gearbox, the Titanium S also shows blacked out front grille and smoked headlamps. The front fog lamp bezels, roof rails, and rear spoiler of the model also seem to have got black color treatment. The compact SUV also shows dark grey-finished 17-inch alloy wheels.

Ford is yet to confirm the arrival of the new Titanium S. The Ford EcoSport is now priced in the range of Rs 7.82 lakh to Rs 11.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The EcoSport now gets rear parking sensors, speed-sensing auto door locks and a passenger seatbelt reminder as standard across all variants. The rearview camera is now also offered in the EcoSport Trend trim while My Key is now available only on the on the top-spec Titanium+ trim.

Ford EcoSport New Prices

Ford EcoSport variants New prices (petrol) New prices (diesel) Ambiente Rs 7,82,200 Rs 8,41,700 Trend Rs 8,56,200 Rs 9,15,700 Trend+ Rs 9,75,800 Rs 955,700 Titanium Rs 9,55,400 Rs 10,14,300 Titanium+ MT Rs 10,52,300 Rs 11,04,300

Image: TeamBHP