Ford India has updated its popular compact SUV, the EcoSport, just a few months after the new model was launched in the market in India. Ford launched the new EcoSport in India in November 2017.

According to a report of TeamBHP, the new EcoSport with updated features is now pricier by Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 based on the variant.The EcoSport is now priced in the range of Rs 7.82 lakh to Rs 11.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The additional features of the Ford EcoSport include rear parking sensors, speed-sensing auto door locks and a passenger seatbelt reminder, which now comes as standard across all variants. The rearview camera is now also offered in the EcoSport Trend trim while My Key is now available only on the on the top-spec Titanium+ trim.

The Ford EcoSport Titanium now does not get My Key. The touchscreen infotainment system has also been updated and the compact SUV now comes with a 9.0-inch screen. The earlier model was offered an 8-inch screen. The top-end Titanium+ now also features ambient lighting.

There are no other changes in the EcoSport. It continues to be powered by the 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol and the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engines. The new petrol engine from the Dragon Series churns out 121 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm and comes with a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel mill, on the other hand, makes 99 bhp of power at 3,750 rpm and 205 Nm of torque at 1,750-3,250 rpm and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Ford will also launch its new compact utility vehicle (CUV), Freestyle, in India on April 18. The bookings for the new Freestyle are open and can also be ordered exclusively on Amazon.

Ford EcoSport new prices