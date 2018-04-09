It is raining discounts in the Indian auto market as carmakers make a dash to clear their inventories of 2017 before the new Financial Year 2018-19 sets in. Renault and Ford take the lead in offering huge discounts on their models.

Check out the discounts on Renault Captur and Ford EcoSport SUVs.

Renault Captur

The French carmaker Renault launched its new SUV the Captur in India in November 2017 and the dealerships are offering massive discounts on it to clear 2017 models. According to the emerging reports, some of the dealerships of Renault are offering even up to Rs 1.25 lakh discounts on the Captur to woo the customers.

Priced starting at Rs 9.99 lakh for the base variants, the Captur, premium SUV of Renault comes loaded with 50 premium features as standard across all variants. These include projector headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs, fully automatic temperature control with rear cooling vents, integrated audio system with USB , Aux-in and Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, push-button start with remote central locking, dual airbags, Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic, Brake Distribution (EBD) & Brake Assist and rear and defogger with wiper.

The Captur offers 1.5-liter H4K petrol and 1.5-liter K9K diesel engine options. The petrol version comes mated to five-speed manual gearbox producing 106 bhp at 5,600 rpm and 142 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm while the diesel model gets six-speed manual gearbox, delivering a maximum power of 108 bhp at 3,850 rpm and peak torque of 240 Nm at 1,750 rpm.

Ford EcoSport

The popular compact SUV, the Ford EcoSport, is another model that is being offered with huge discounts. According to a report by Cartoq, the 2017 model of the EcoSport, which is the pre-facelifted version of the SUV, is now available with discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. The pre-facelift EcoSport features 1.5-litre Ti-VCT engine, which has been replaced with the 1.5-litre three-cylinder unit in the new EcoSport. The diesel mill, on the other hand, is the same four-cylinder turbodiesel in both the pre-facelift and the facelifted model of the EcoSport. This engine develops 99 bhp and 205 Nm. Ford launched the updated EcoSport in India in November 2017 with changes on the exterior and interior.

In its new version, the EcoSport gets one-piece hexagonal grille replacing the split grille, new headlamps, fog lamps and the front bumper. Inside the cabin, the new EcoSport features Ford's SYNC3 support touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

