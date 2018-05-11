2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited Edition is based on the V variant

Ertiga Limited Edition is about Rs 14,000 costlier than the standard V trim

The limited edition comes powered by the same petrol and diesel mills

Maruti Suzuki has silently launched special edition version of the Ertiga MPV christened simply 'Limited Edition.' The Ertiga Limited Edition is based on the mid-spec V variant and it has been priced at Rs 7.80 lakh for the petrol and Rs 9.71 lakh for the diesel versions (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Ertiga Limited Edition is priced about Rs 14,000 more than the standard V trim. For the extra money, the Ertiga Limited Edition offers a chrome touches on the fog lamp bezel and door moldings. A rear spoiler, new alloy wheels and 'Limited Edition' badging on the tailgate are the other new additions. 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited Edition is offered in three new color options – Exquisite Maroon, Silky Grey, and Superior White.

On the inside, the seat upholstery gets the maroon finish. The center console gets faux-wooden inlays and dual-tone steering wheel cover is also part of the package. In addition, the Limited Edition of Ertiga offers front center armrest and ambient lighting for the cabin.

The limited edition comes powered by the same petrol and diesel mills. While Ertiga's 1.3 multi-jet diesel engine develops 89bhp of power and 200Nm of torque, it also gets SHVS small hybrid system. The petrol mill is a 1.4-litre K Series unit that produces 94bhp and 130Nm mated to a five-speed transmission.

The Ertiga Limited Edition will be the last hurrah of the MPV ahead of the introduction of new generation model due during the festive season of this year. The 2018 Ertiga is based on the advanced and light HEARTECT platform of Suzuki. In its latest avatar, the MPV is 4,395mm long, 1,735mm wide and 1,690mm tall while wheelbase remains the same at 2,740mm.

The new Ertiga gets a massive redesign. Chrome bathed new front grille and new projector headlamps have an integrated stance in the new version. The redesigned front bumper with black inserts adds a sporty touch as well. The new D-pillar and L-shape tail lamps add take away the blandness of the MPV.

The new generation Ertiga is powered by an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine from the K-Series family, which will churn out 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. The diesel option is expected to be the same 1.3-litre Multijet engine with SHVS mild hybrid tech.