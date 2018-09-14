India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has launched a limited edition variant for the Ignis crossover sold via Nexa premium chain. Christened simply Maruti Suzuki Ignis Limited edition, the new variant comes with an array of accessories.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Limited Edition comes with a rugged body kit that includes silver moulding on the side skirts and both bumpers. The side door cladding comes with 'Ignis' branding while roof-mounted rear spoiler adds a touch of sportiness.

The sporty theme has been carried over to the cabin with premium leather seat upholstery. Since the limited edition is based on the mid-spec trim Delta trim, it also gets features like keyless entry, audio system with Bluetooth, electric rear-view mirrors, front and rear power windows, ABS and dual airbags.

Maruti Suzuki is yet to announce the price for the Ignis Limited Edition. The accessory add-ons in the special edition cost around Rs 45,000 and it will be offered as dealer fitment.

A report in Cartoq claims the accessory package will be offered at a special price of approximately Rs. 30,000. Maruti Suzuki retails the Ignis Delta at Rs 5.27 lakh and the automatic version at Rs 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Ignis is one of the slow-selling cars in Maruti Suzuki's portfolio. Sales via Nexa platform means the Ignis has been positioned as a lifestyle product and hence it is a premium buy compared to rivals.

However, the move has backfired with sales fizzling out for diesel variants. Maruti Suzuki eventually discontinued the diesel variants of the Ignis in June 2018 due to poor sales. In addition, the Ignis does not come with a spacious cabin, dual-tone interiors or Maruti's latest SmartPlay infotainment system. These omissions have also been major deterrents to sales apart from high price.

The lifestyle hatchback is now offered only with 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 82 bhp of power at 6,000 rpm with a torque of 113 Nm at 4,200rpm. The engine is offered in both manual and AMT transmission options.