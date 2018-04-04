CarDekho

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker could soon be adding a new blue shade to its popular Nexa models – the Baleno premium hatchback and Ignis sub-compact crossover. The new Nexa Blue shade is expected to replace the Urban Blue color offered in these models currently.

Maruti Suzuki's other Nexa models like the S-Cross crossover and Ciaz premium sedan are already available in the Nexa Blue shade and the company could be looking towards adding this color exclusively for Nexa range. An image of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis donned in the new Nexa Blue is doing the rounds on the web, indicating that the model will be available at the showrooms soon. From the image of the Ignis, the color is the only change in the model while the design and features continue to be the same as the current models.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

PR Handout

Ignis, the sub-compact crossover hatchback was the third model to join the company's Nexa premium car chain in India. Ignis is built on a new-generation rigid platform and comes with two engine options — 1.2L VVT petrol and 1.3L DDiS 190 diesel engine.

While the petrol mill in the Ignis is tuned to churn out 82 bhp of power at 6,000 rpm with a torque of 113 Nm at 4,200rpm, the diesel mill generates 74 bhp of power at 4,000 rpm along with a torque of 190Nm at 2,000 rpm. Both engines are offered in manual and AMT transmission options. It is now offered in six monotone colors—Tinsel Blue, Glistening Grey, Urban Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Silky Silver and Uptown Red and three dual-tone shades—Tinsel Blue/Arctic White, Tinsel Blue/Midnight Black, and Uptown Red/Midnight Black.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki had launched its premium hatchback Baleno in October 2015. The hatchback with a flamboyant design has been a runaway success with overwhelming sales. Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine or a 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. While the petrol engine is tuned to develop 83 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, the diesel mill churns out 74 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. Buoyed by the success of Baleno, Maruti Suzuki also added the powerful version of the hatchback -- Baleno RS—to its line-up. Baleno RS comes with a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine, which is tuned to churn out 100 bhp at 5,500 rpm 1,700 and 4,500 rpm.

Maruti Suzuki

The Baleno now comes in seven color options—Urban Blue, Fire Red, Premium Silver, Autumn Orange, Ray Blue, Pearl Arctic White and Granite Grey.

https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/596199/maruti-suzuki-nexa.jpg IBTimes IN

Image: CarDekho