It's another day and there is another special edition model from Maruti Suzuki. India's largest carmaker is known for launching special or limited edition models in a bid to increase sales during festive months and there is no change this season as well.

The company has already rolled out special edition models to the Dzire compact sedan, Ignis and Swift hatchbacks while latest to join the party is the Baleno.

Maruti Suzuki has named the special edition as Baleno limited edition and prices are yet to be revealed. The limited edition, as expected, gets some additional features and it also boasts a body that adds sportiness in the stance. The contrast grey body kit includes front, rear and side skirts and side body moulding.

Inside the cabin, the Baleno limited edition flaunts black quilted seat covers with faux carbon-fibre touches, 3D floor mats and an illuminated scuff guard. The package also gets premium cushions, smart key finder, Nexa key ring and a tissue box.

Considering Maruti Suzuki's pattern of launching limited editions in mid-spec variants of the models, Baleno Limited edition is expected to be offered as dealer accessory with Delta or Zeta variants. The special edition is expected to cost around Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 premium over the standard variant.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno special edition will come with no changes under the hood. The premium hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine or a 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. While the petrol engine is tuned to develop 83bhp and 115Nm of torque, the diesel mill churns out 74bhp and 190Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki's special edition series

Maruti Suzuki kick-started the festive season special edition onslaught by bringing the Dzire special edition at Rs 5.56 lakh in August. On September 14, the company launched Ignis limited edition via Nexa premium dealership. The company launched Swift special edition last week at Rs 4.99 lakh.