2018 Maruti Suzuki WagonR launch by Diwali

India-spec spotted in February and retains tall boy design

Maruti Suzuki is expected to carry over current engines with the new version

It looks like Maruti Suzuki will be busy with many new launches in the second half of 2018. India's largest carmaker is expected launch new Ciaz sedan and Ertiga MPV ahead of the festive season while emerging reports indicate 2018 WagonR launch as well.

Codenamed YCA, the new WagonR will be launched by Diwali, reports Autocar. We expect Maruti Suzuki to launch the 'tall boy' in November after the arrival of new Ciaz and 2018 Ertiga. Maruti Suzuki has officially not commented about the launch timeframe of the new WagonR.

India-spec WagonR has already been spotted without camouflage in February while testing on the public roads in Delhi. Suzuki launched the new WagonR in its home market Japan last year based on the HEARTECT platform that also underpins the Baleno, new Dzire, and new Swift. It is not clear that India-spec WagonR will also underpin the latest platform.

Spy shots confirm silhouette of the WagonR will not undergo any massive changes in the latest avatar and it will retain the signature tall-boy design. At the front, four slat chrome grille will be a new addition and it will be complemented with slim wrap-around headlamp units. The front bumper will be toned down in line with the Alto 800. Overall, the 2018 WagonR will feature a matured stance but it may lack the youthful appeal of the WagonR on sale now.

At the rear, new WagonR will come with LED tail lamps neatly integrated into the pillar. The number plate at the rear will move from boot lid to rear bumper like the previous versions of the WagonR.

The new WagonR is expected to get new seats, new dashboard and possibly a touch-screen infotainment system with steering- mounted controls. On the safety front, the hatchback will be equipped with ABS and Idling Stop of which a badge has spotted with the test mule.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to carry over current engines of the WagonR in the new version as well. The WagonR is powered by a 998cc, three-cylinder K10B petrol mill that develops 67bhp power at 6,500rpm and 90Nm torque at 3,500rpm. The mill is offered in five-speed manual and five-speed AMT gearbox options.

