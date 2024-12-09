A man has committed suicide here at his residence in an upscale locality of Manjunatha Layout, the police said on Monday, adding that he also left behind an over 40-page suicide note.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Atul Subhash, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He used to reside at Manjunatha Layout, an upscale area in Marathahalli, Bengaluru.

An initial investigation by the police revealed that Atul Subhash's wife had filed a case against him in Uttar Pradesh.

It is being suspected that he ended his life due to marital discord. Atul was a member of the "Save Indian Family Foundation," an NGO that provides 'assistance to victims of false cases filed by spouses'.

The police said that he had also created a "time-table" for two days to commit suicide.

In his suicide note, Atul Subhash outlined specific actions to be taken before dying under three headings. The first heading read, "what should be done before dying", in which he wrote: "Take a bath, open the windows and gate lock, recite the name of Lord Shiva 100 times, keep the keys of the car and bike on the fridge, and place the note on the table."

He also mentioned that "the suicide note should be sent to the High Court, Supreme Court, office, and family". He concluded by writing, "one should destroy self".

In the second heading, "what should be done one day earlier", Atul 'suggested' clearing all financial matters, completing all communication and office work, and finalising legal issues. He suggested packing essential documents and preparing for the final day.

In the third section, titled "the final day", Atul said on that very day, a 'video note' should be uploaded. He mentioned erasing fingerprints and face recognition data from mobile phones, returning the laptop, charger, and ID to the office, and uploading a scanned copy of the 'death note'. He mentioned ensuring all payments were completed before preparing the rope for hanging.

According to police reports, Atul had hung a placard that read "Justice is Due".

He shared the note with a WhatsApp group of the NGO - "Save Indian Family Foundation" he was associated with, late on Sunday night, requesting members to support his family if possible.

An official said that further investigation into the matter is underway.

