Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday questioned the 'silence' of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over spurt in incidents of crimes in the national Capital, stating that the onus for security of Delhiites lies with him.

Kejriwal's direct charge at the Centre came after twin murders rocked the national Capital on Saturday.

In a special interaction with IANS, the ex-CM of Delhi said that the issue of the city's law and order rests with the Home Minister and his silence is raising many questions.

"Just the way I am responsible for Delhi's education and health, he is accountable for law and order. Why is Amit Shah silent, why is he not giving any answer when so many crime incidents are happening in the city on a daily basis.

"He must inform the public about what steps are being taken to improve the situation," the AAP National Convenor said.

Kejriwal's onslaught at the Centre came on the back of twin murders in the city on Saturday – a trader's murder in Shahdara and fatal stabbing during a brawl in Govindpuri area.

In Shahdara, a local businessman was fired upon by bike-borne assailants while he was returning home on a scooter after finishing his morning exercise.

According to police, 7-8 rounds were fired at the 52-year-old utensil trader and he was hit by at least 3-4 bullets in the indiscriminate firing.

In another violent altercation in the city, a Govindpuri resident named Sudheer was killed while two others were injured in a dispute over cleanliness of shared toilets.

Sudheer succumbed to stab wounds, while his brother Prem and friend Sagar are undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

Earlier, Kejriwal also took to X and accused the Centre of ruining Delhi.

"Amit Shah has ruined Delhi. He has turned the national Capital into jungle raj. People are living a life of terror everywhere. BJP is no longer able to handle the law and order situation in Delhi. The people of Delhi will have to unite and raise their voices," he wrote on X.

(With inputs from IANS)