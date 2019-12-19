Mammootty's Mamangam has not only made a record-breaking collection at the worldwide box office but also set a new benchmark by completing 30,000 shows in over 2,000 screens across 45 countries in seven days.

Producer Venu Kunnappilly has shared a poster of Mamangam on Facebook. The poster states that the film has completed 30,000 shows worldwide. Mollywood superstar Mammootty fans are now busy promoting this achievement as a new record in the Malayalam film Industry.

A Twitter used named NikhiL Suresh (@nikhilmuttan) tweeted, "#Mamangam becomes fastest Malayalam movie to cross 30000 shows Worldwide. Movie which released in 45 countries and 2600 screens is entering its 2nd week Tommorrow. @mammukka."

Mamangam opened to decent response and made a good collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. In a couple of posts shared on his Facebook page, producer Venu Kunnappilly claimed that the movie collected over Rs 23 crore gross on the first day and Rs 60 crore gross in four days in the global market.

But some Twitter handles, which regularly update the collection details of Malayalam movies, claim that the producers have inflated its collection figures. While the makers announced its first-day business as Rs 23 crore, the handles have estimated that its four-day-extended first weekend is lesser than this amount.

These claims have angered fans of Mammootty. A fan named Siju Krishnan (@SijuKrishnan10) tweeted, "#Mamangam crossed 100 cr worldwide But so called Twitter pages like @Forum_Reelz @Forumkeralam1 @SSTweeps @MoviePlanet8 @MalayalamReview not ready to accept the truth Shame on you media..they are insulting the boxoffice Fever of @mammukka & mocking the entire mollywood."

On the other hand, the producers of Mamangam claimed the completion of 30,000 shows across the globe. But some people on Twitter say that several shows witnessed zero percent occupancy on the weekdays. As a results, its show and screen counts are being reduced considerably (around 80 percent) in its second week.