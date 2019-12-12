Director M Padmakumar's movie Mamangam, starring Mammootty, Unni Mukundan and Prachi Tehlan, has received positive reviews and ratings by the Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi audience.

Mamangam is a period action film and Sajeev Pillai has written story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie. It has been produced by Venu Kunnappilly under the banner Kavya Film Company. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.37 hours.

Mamangam movie story: The film is about the Mamankam festival of the 18th century on the banks of the Bharathappuzha at Tirunavaya, in the Malabar region. It follows the story of Chaaverukal who plots to overthrow the Zamorin rulers.

Performances: Mammootty has delivered an electrifying performance and his different makeover, action and dialogue diction are the biggest highlights of Mamangam. Unni Mukundan, Prachi Tehlan and Achuthan have played important roles and they are assets of the film. Siddique, Tarun Arora, Mohan Sharma, Anu Sithara, Kaniha and other artistes have also done justice to their roles, says the audience.

Technical: Mamangam has brilliant production values, which are on par with international standards. M Jayachandran's stunning background score, Manoj Pillai's beautiful picturisation, amazing action choreography, dialogues, costumes, weapon designs and art direction make the movie a visual treat, added the viewers.

Mamangam movie review live update: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's tweet review:

Friday Matinee @VRFridayMatinee

#Mamangam First Half - The Best Visual Grandeur witnessed for a Malayalam Movie till date ! High Production Values! @mammukka is terrific ! Entire Cast Visuals and BGM Highly Impressive!

Tricolor Entertainment @TriColorENTMT

#Mamangam First half finished and it's one of a kind of experience on big screen, it's a class act till now. Blockbuster on the cards bring it on @mammukka #Mamangam A Big movie with grand visuals, great performances and emotionally stimulating, minimal vfx and more real effects it's a Blockbuster in the making ✌ many records will b broken its showtime from @mammukka @MamangamTheFilm

Hotspot @Hotspot89196365

#Mamangam Megastar @mammukka mind-blowing performance @itsUnniMukundan carrier best performance #Achuthan new avatar in mollywood Emotionaly heart touching storyline with Visually grand War seens #Mirattal Highly recommended ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Thrissur Theaters @ThrissurTheatrs

Good 1st half report for #Mamangam from Australia. Can't wait... Best of luck @mammukka sir..

Mady @MadhavErode

#OnewordReview #Mamangam TRUE EPIC MEGA BLOCK BUSTER

KollyBuzz @KollyGala

#Mamangam Grand first half with scenes involving @mammukka is terrific. Impressive Much hyped feminine mannerisms from #Mammukka is commendable. his dance steps are lit Very good so far #Mamangam @mammukka is terrific His screen presence is elevating every scenes making crowd roaring. #Mammukka dance steps with female mannerism is just lit. Might be his Career best performance.

BuzZ Basket @ursBuzzBasket

#Mamangam live updates | Review First half * #Mammootty and his Team Fight scene * BGM * Slow & Dull Narration * #UnniMukundan Scenes #prachitehlan #UnniMukundan #anusithara @ursBuzzBasket

RJ Media @RJMediaOfficial