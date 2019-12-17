Having created a sensation over the weekend, Mammootty's Mamangam has shown a steep decline in its business at the worldwide box office on Monday and made a meagre collection on its fifth day.

The M Padmakumar-directed film started on a brilliant note and went to receive decent response over the weekend. Mamangam collected Rs 60.70 crore gross at the worldwide box office in four days. The movie registered one of the highest collection for a Malayalam film in the opening weekend. It is also the highest for Mammooka's film.

Sreedhar Pillai tweeted on Monday, "#Mamangam is reported to have grossed worldwide around ₹60 Cr, in its opening 4-day weekend (Dec 12-15) which is impressive. Though the film carries mixed reviews, it was able to open simultaneously in a lot of screens in India & worldwide in 4 languages, giving that extra reach."

Many in the film industry were curious to see whether it will continue its dream run at the worldwide box office on weekdays. But Mamangam shocked them with a huge drop in its occupancy and collection on Monday. In fact, some cinema halls witnessed zero per cent footfalls in Kerala and other parts of the globe.

A Malayalam film trade analyst tweeted, "Seems it's Game Over for #Mamangam First Monday has reported more than 200+ empty shows. Main Centres in Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum & Multies reported 10-15% & below Occupancies. Total Washout in Rest of India with Average Occupancy around 5%. Main Centre Bengaluru below 10%."

The trade expert added, "#Mamangam Crashes at KBO on 1st Monday ❗ * Day 5 Gross: ₹64 Lakhs [5 Days - KBO Gross]: *** Kerala Gross : ₹12.24cr *** Share : ₹5.45cr ‼️ Heading towards the Biggest Disaster in Malayalam Cinema in terms of Budget to Theatrical Share Revenue ‼️ Unexpected ."

#Mamangam Day-5 Single Screen Updates#TVM

Gross : ₹4.26 L

Occupancy : 12%

G Total : ₹52.03 L#KLM

Gross : ₹2.05 L

Occupancy : 12%

G Total : ₹38.33 L pic.twitter.com/Qoz2v9uRud — Snehasallapam (SS) (@SSTweeps) December 17, 2019

#Mamangam Day 5 Cochin Multiplex



Gross - ₹2.23 Lakhs



Occupancy - 19.27% ?



Grand Total - ₹36.10 Lakhs #Mamangam Failed To Pass The Monday Test ? pic.twitter.com/xPXcotOj2f — Snehasallapam (SS) (@SSTweeps) December 16, 2019