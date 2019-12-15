Mammootty's much-hyped movie Mamangam showed a further decline in its collection at the worldwide box office on Saturday, with its three-day total just missing to surpass Rs 50 crore mark in the global market.

Riding on the huge hype and promotion, the M Padmakumar-directed period action film released in a record number of screens across the globe on Thursday and registered superb response. Mamangam collected Rs 23.70 crore gross at the worldwide box office on its first day. The movie not only became the biggest opener for Mammookka but also the third biggest Mollywood opener of all time.

Mamangam was almost successful in meeting the viewers' expectations generated by its promos before its release. But the movie garnered mixed responses due to slow-paced narration and a few other factors. While some people feared that the word of mouth might take a toll on its collection, the movie surprised them all, by remaining rock-steady at the ticket counters on its second day.

When compared to its opening day business, the Mammootty starrer witnessed around 37 percent decline on Friday, but its collection was far better than many other big-ticket movies. However, Mamangam has gone on to show a further drop on Saturday. When compared to its Friday business, the movie has shown nearly 27 percent dip its collection on its third day.

As per early estimates, Mamangam has collected approximately Rs 10.9 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Saturday, taking its three-total collection to Rs 49.51 crore gross in the global market. The Venu Kunnappilly-produced movie, which is made with a budget of Rs 65 crore, has failed to cross Rs 50 crore mark with a very small margin.

Mamangam needs to collect Rs 49 lakh gross to surpass Rs 50 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. As you are reading this article, the movie has already raked in more than this amount in its advance booking for Sunday. As per early trends, the movie will easily cross Rs 60 crore gross mark in the global market in its four-day-extended first weekend.

Here are the area- and day-wise collection of Mamangam. These numbers are based on various sources and may not match with action details released by its makers/distributors. All the figures are in rupees and crore.