Mammootty's Mamangam has opened to fantastic response at the worldwide box office but failed to beat the first-day collection records of Mohanlal's Lucifer and Odiyan, which are the biggest openers of Mollywood.

Mamangam is a period movie made with a whopping amount of Rs 65 crore, which makes it one of the highest budget Malayalam movies. Its promos grabbed many eyeballs, but makers apparently did not focus much on its publicity activities, which failed to create a hype for film and get it huge advance booking. Many people in the film industry were sceptic about its record-breaking opening.

But surprisingly, Mamangam, which released in over 1000 screens across the globe, opened to huge response with many theatres witnessing 100 percent occupancy in Kerala on the first day. It registered an average of 95 percent occupancy in the state. Forum Keralam tweeted, "#Mamangam off to a flying start in box office with evening and night shows going full throttle Huge numbers on cards" (sic)

Mamangam also recorded a good response in other southern states - Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - and some key international markets like the UAE and UK. But it was not the same case in North India. Snehasallapam tweeted, "Shocking report from ROI BO trackers about #Mamangam. Collections are almost nil in many circuits.. Pathetic day 2 advance booking status in Kerala too."

The makers/distributors are yet to announce their opening day numbers, as they are still being compiled. If we are to go by early estimates, Mamangam has collected approximately over Rs 23 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day of its release. But the Mammootty starrer could not beat the records of Mohanlal's Lucifer and Odiyan, which are the Mollywood's all-time biggest openers with their first-day collection of over Rs 25 crore gross each.

Here are some interesting tweets of Mamangam's first day numbers.

Exclusive #Mamangam Kerala Theater List 414 Screens - 1687 Shows*Final show count with district wise break will Update Shows tracked by our dearest member @Irshu77815257All the best wishes to Team Mamangam & @mammukka

#Mamangam First Day Rest Of India Show Count Malayalam - 280 Shows Tamil - 59 Shows Telugu - 199 Shows Hindi - 0 Shows Total Shows - 538 Shows Shows Tracked By #Kasinathan & #ThomasMuller

#Mamangam USA Premieres BoxOffice at 12AM EST $5,970 from 26 Locations, Much Hyped #Mollywood Movie with very low openings at US BoxOffice, need a very Big Weekend.

As per latest updates from makers, #Mamangam has broken all existing Day1 Collection records in Kerala Official Worldwide Day 1 Gross Collection 23 crore ✌️ Movie has played close to 2000 shows on Day1 breaking all existing records in all districts across Kerala.

Excellent Opening For #Mamangan At Trivandrum Ariesplex Collected Massive ₹6.38L On Day 1 With A Terriffic 91.14% Occupancy - Biggest Malayalam Grosser At Aries 2019

#Cochin Multiplex 1st Day Collection 2019 : Top 5 >>

1. #Lucifer : 15.12 L [ 41 Shows ] | Without Cinemax |

2. #Mamangam : 14.15 L [ 45 Shows ]

3. #Bigil : 8.35 L [ 26 Shows ]

4. #Virus : 7.41 L [19 Shows ]

5. #LoveActionDrama : 7.28 L [28 Shows]

#CochinPlexesFirstDay2019 |

Here's the #Mamangam Day 1 #Bengaluru Tracked Collection Details.

Day 1 - Total Shows Played | 97 Shows

Gross Collection - ₹ 19,43,861 [ 19.43 Lakhs ]

Occupancy ~ 34.19%

| Biggest Day 1 Start For #Mammootty |