Police investigating the Sahilza Dwivedi murder case have stumbled upon more shocking details about Indian Army Major and accused Nikhil Handa. This time, the police have revealed that Handa had various fake accounts on Facebook and dating apps.

Handa, who was arrested on Sunday (June 24) for allegedly murdering Shailza, has been remanded in police custody. The police have also questioned his family members and friends, especially a woman, who is reportedly another friend of the accused army personnel.

The dating site

Handa had befriended a woman on a dating site about two years ago. The police have said that the accused was very attached to this woman.

"The woman is a divorcee and has grown-up children. We tried to ensure her relatives or neighbours did not get a whiff about her relations with Handa," Hindustan Times quoted an officer as saying.

The police brought in the woman for questioning on Tuesday (June 26) after they found her number on the accused personnel's call list. The woman, who lives in Patel Nagar told the cops that Handa had been putting pressure on her to convince Shailza to marry him.

"Handa used to tell her to monitor Shailza and persuade her to marry him. But she refused to meet Shailza. Handa had told her about coming to Delhi but didn't tell her when he would come. He had not even informed her about his son who was hospitalised.

"After the murder, Handa had called her up. But she didn't believe what he told her and thought that he was speaking out of anger. But when she saw the news on TV, she came to know about the incident, after which she called Handa but he did not pick her call," said a senior investigation office.

Handa had multiple fake profiles on social media

Similarly, Handa had befriended many other unknown women using a Facebook account in 2015.

"Handa had come across Shailza's Facebook profile while surfing from the fake account but did not send a friend request when he realised she too was the wife of an Indian Army Major. Instead, he met her directly during a get-together," added the officer.

However, Shailza and the aforementioned woman were not the only people who were romantically involved with Handa.

"Each of these women he has had an affair with or was chasing had a faint idea of his multiple affairs but he was able to convince them to continue their relationships with him," an interrogator said, reported HT.

Handa trying to mislead cops

Meanwhile, Handa is trying to mislead the police by giving them false and incomplete information.

"He told us he disposed of his clothes and the umbrella in south Delhi's Saket after burning them. He claimed he threw the second knife at a particular spot on Ring road. But we have been unable to recover any of these objects. He has been giving incomplete information and has been lying. He still hopes to get away," the news outlet quoted another officer as saying.

The cops have said that initially, Handa denied killing Shailza but later confessed to the crime, when they produced evidence. The investigators are trying to recreate the sequence the sequence of events that led to Shailza's murder.

What had happened on the day of the crime?

The 35-year-old victim, the wife of Indian Army Major Amit Dwivedi, was found dead near Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment on Saturday (June 23). Major Dwivedi, who had gone to Naraina police station to register a missing complaint, identified the body.

On the day of the murder, Handa had picked up Shailza in his car. On the way, the duo got into a heated argument, which soon took a violent turn.

"Handa turned violent, took out the pocket knife he had kept in the car and slit Shailza's throat. As he stopped the car, Shailza came out and fell on the car's bonnet. When she started walking, Handa rammed the car her from behind. She fell on the road. Handa ran the car over her. The body was dragged for a few metres. Handa sped away, leaving Shailza to die," Hindustan Times quoted a police officer as saying.

At first, the police thought that Shailza was the victim of a road accident. However, upon inspecting the body, they noticed that her throat had been slit.