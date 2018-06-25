Indian Army Major Nikhil Handa who was arrested on Sunday (June 24) for murdering an army officer's wife in Delhi has claimed that she was "over obsessed" with him and thus he killed her. However, police officials have said that the accused army personnel was the one who was "obsessed" with the victim.

Found throat slit near Delhi Cantonment Metro Station

The victim, a 35-year-old Shailaja Dwivedi, wife of Indian Army Major Amit Dwivedi, was found with her throat slit near Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment Metro station on Saturday (June 23). A passerby alerted the cops in the afternoon. Major Dwivedi who had gone to Naraina police station to register a missing complaint, identified the body as his wife's.

Initially, the police were informed that Shailaja was a victim of a road accident. However, upon inspecting the body, they noticed that her throat had been slit, following which they started an investigation.

On Sunday, Handa was arrested from the army's cantonment in Meerut when he was trying to escape, reported Hindustan Times.

Probe reveals shocking details

The investigation has revealed that the accused army officer was indeed "obsessed" with Shailaja. He knew Shailaja since 2015 when Major Dwivedi and he were posted in Nagaland. According to his call record details, he had called up the victim at least 3,000 times in 2018, reported The Times of India.

Pics shows Not only Shailja but her Husband #Major Amit Dwivedi also had a good life with Nikhil Handa As a friend. pic.twitter.com/Pcw0dL2YI3 — priyanktripathi (@priyanktripathi) June 24, 2018

He had also gifted her a phone. The police have said that Handa had planned the murder as he was carrying two Swiss knives with him. Handa and Shailaja had met each other at 11:30 am on Saturday and they left in his car. On the way, the duo got into a heated argument, which soon took a violent turn.

"Handa turned violent, took out the pocket knife he had kept in the car and slit Shailaja's throat. As he stopped the car, Shailaja came out and fell on the car's bonnet. When she started walking, Handa rammed the car her from behind. She fell on the road. Handa ran the car over her. The body was dragged for a few metres. Handa sped away, leaving Shailaja to die," Hindustan Times quoted a police officer as saying.

Handa had displayed shrewdness similar to a professional killer. He had not only cleaned the blood on the knife and the car's bonnet using a towel but had also remained extremely calm when he met his brother after committing the murder, the police said.

"What we know so far is that the army officer was obsessed with the woman. We will question him further," said Madhup Tiwari, joint commissioner of police (western range), reported HT.

Handa alleged Shailaja of being obsessed with him

During interrogation, Handa confessed to the crime. However, he said that the victim was the one, who was "over-obsessed" with him. Handa has claimed that the victim had been pressurising him to divorce his wife and marry her and thus he killed her to "get rid of her".

Meanwhile, the victim's brother, a lawyer in Amritsar, has said that Handa had mistaken his sister's "friendly behaviour" as a sign that she liked him.

Pics shows Not only Shailja but her Husband #Major Amit Dwivedi also had a good life with Nikhil Handa As a friend. pic.twitter.com/Pcw0dL2YI3 — priyanktripathi (@priyanktripathi) June 24, 2018

"We are questioning Handa to ascertain what exactly triggered him to kill Shailza. He will also be quizzed to know if he had planned the crime in advance," the joint commissioner of police said.

#Major Nikhil Handa is Now Under arrest for Murder of his Colleagues wife in #Delhi.

Story is Simple But certainly very disturbing. Coz Its a Murder of #Trust #Friendship and #RespectForUnifrom . And many more things which we can seen in the tweets in this Trail. pic.twitter.com/5UqwDpJZxm — priyanktripathi (@priyanktripathi) June 24, 2018

Shailaja's family members took her body to Amritsar for last rites. The Dwivedis, who have a six-year-old son, had recently moved to Delhi and were due for a United Nations deputation to Sudan in a couple of weeks.

The victim was a participant of Mrs India Earth pageant in 2017-18.