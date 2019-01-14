Superstar Mahesh Babu has seen Rajinikanth's Petta, Balakrishna's NTR Kathanayakudu and Venkatesh and Varun Tej's F2 – Fun and Frustration and has rave reviews for all the three movies.

It is known that Mahesh Babu is a family man, who reserves time for his family amidst his busy schedules. He often goes on foreign trips with his wife and children. He also watches good movies with them and shares his review on Twitter with his followers. He took a break from the shooting of his upcoming movie Maharshi and he was seen watching a series of new films that were released during Sankranti weekend.

NTR: Kathanayakudu hit the screens on January 9 and Mahesh Babu watched the movie on its opening day. Soon after it got over, the superstar tweeted, "Surreal & large... @DirKrish has painted the canvas with an out of the world experience Balakrishna garu has gone into the skin of #NTR garu's character and LIVED EVERY BIT OF IT All the characters penned & portrayed are 100% true to life. Brilliant."

Mahesh Babu added, "#NTRKathanayakudu is undoubtedly the best tribute one could have ever given to the LEGEND of Telugu cinema, NT Rama Rao garu If there's going to be anything better than #NTRKathanayakudu, it's going to be #NTRMahanayakudu. Looking forward already. Congratulations to the entire team."

A day later, Mahesh Babu saw Rajinikanth's Petta, which was released in Telugu on January 10 and got Rajinified. Later, he tweeted, "#Petta is a tribute to all the fans of @rajinikanth sir, including me... Only one word... Thalaiva... @karthiksubbaraj you are one of the finest talents we have @DOP_Tirru outstanding as always Congrats to the entire team... #Rajinified."

Among the four new releases of this week, F2 – Fun and Frustration has been described as the best family entertainer and all the viewers are fallen in love with the rib-tickling performance of Victory Venkatesh. Mahesh Bau, who has worked with Venky, watched the movie on Sunday and he was all praises for the team.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Watched #F2... A total laugh riot!! Thoroughly enjoyed it... Venky sir excels in his part and is effortlessly funny and Brilliant @IamVaruntej is hilarious... equally matches Venky sir's timing..Director @AnilRavipudi has made another commercial blockbuster!! Congratulations to you & to the entire cast and crew... Dil Raju garu, @tamannaahspeaks @Mehreenpirzada @ThisisDSP."

It is not clear whether Mahesh Babu watched Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which hit the screens on January 11. However, the Ram Charan starrer had huge expectations before its release, but the movie opened to negative response from the viewers. This may be the reason Prince might have avoided watching this film.