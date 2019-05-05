Superstar Mahesh Babu reportedly intervened Dil Raju and Ashwini Dutt after a fight broke between the two over the sharing of the profits of Maharshi and found out an amicable solution for it.

Initially, Dil Raju was to produce Maharshi single handedly, but Mahesh Babu asked him to co-produce his 25th movie with Ashwini Dutt and Potluri V Prasad in a bid to complete his prior commitments with them. He agreed to give them share in this film. The trio has reportedly invested Rs 100 crore on the movie, but Raju is said to have a major share in this huge investment.

Maharshi is scheduled for its theatrical release on May 9. The landmark film in Mahesh Babu's career has earned Rs 100 crore from the sale of its global distribution rights and Rs 50 crore from its non-theatrical rights. The movie has fetched a total of Rs 150 crore for its producers, who got a table profit of Rs 50 crore.

It was recently rumoured that Ashwini Dutt had demanded Rs 10 crore as his share from this project. But Dil Raju had reportedly refused to give this amount. He had reportedly said that he had not earned any profit as its budget has gone beyond its pre-release business. This led to the fight between both the producers.

Dil Raju reportedly requested for the intervention of Mahesh Babu to resolve it amicably. The latest we hear is that the actor, who did not want any last minute head-ache, has intervened and sorted out the issue. He asked Dil Raju to pay Rs 7 crore to Ashwini Dutt as his share from the film. The owner of Sri Venkateswara Creations has agreed to pay the amount as a final settlement.

It is now rumoured that henceforth, Ashwini Dutt will not have any stake in Maharshi. Dil Raju and Potluri V Prasad will share the profits earned by the movie at the box office. It is also said that Mahesh Babu was miffed with the senior producer over this issue and he may not work with him in future.

Written and directed by Vamsi Paidipally, Maharshi is an action drama film, which about a millionaire businessman, who returns from the US to his homeland and becomes the champion of poor farmers. Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh and Pooja Hegde are in the lead roles, while Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Meenakshi Dixit appear in the supporting cast of the film.