Producer Dil Raju is said to have opted out of superstar Mahesh Babu's forthcoming movie, tentatively called Mahesh 26, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi of F2 – Fun and Frustration.

It is rumoured that Dil Raju wanted to produce Mahesh Babu's landmark 25th film Maharshi. But the superstar asked him to go for revenue sharing with Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V Potluri, due to his prior commitments with them. However, the upset producer is believed to have said he had no control over the pre-release business. He also apparently had a fight with Ashwini Dutt over revenue sharing.

It is said that Mahesh Babu consoled Dil Raju, saying that he would do another movie under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. On the other hand, the producer had signed a film with Anil Ravipudi, and Prince agreed to be part of this project after the director narrated him an interesting script. But the twist is that the actor asked him to make a joint production with Anil Sunkara.

Initially, Dil Raju reportedly agreed to be part of Mahesh 26. But the latest we hear is that the producer has now opted out of this project and Anil Sunkara is ready to bankroll it single-handedly. It should be seen whether the superstar would come forward to do another movie with Sri Venkateswara Creations.

It is said that Anil Ravipudi has given Rs 50 crore is estimated cost of the production of Mahesh 26. This amount does not include Mahesh Babu's remuneration and he is said to be getting its non-theatrical rights as his salary. It is known that satellite, audio, digital and other non-theatrical rights of the film could fetch nothing less than Rs 50 crore, which is now going to be his payment.

The theatrical rights of Mahesh Babu's recent releases have fetched over Rs 100 crore for the producer. Mahesh 26 may fetch even more than this amount since F2 fame director Anil Ravipudi is directing it. Even if it earns Rs 100 crore, producer Anil Sunkara will get Rs 50 crore as his profit share from this project. It is 100 percent earnings for the budget that he is set to invest in this film.