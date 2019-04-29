Ashwini Dutt, who is one of the producers of Maharshi, is said to be demanding for a complete hold on its theatrical rights for Krishna, which has not gone down well with Mahesh Babu and Dil Raju.

It is known that Mahesh Babu had promised Prasad V Potluri to compensate for the loss of Brahmotsavam by doing another film under his banner PVP Cinemas. He had also reportedly taken advance amounts from Ashwini Dutt and Dil Raju to do a movie each of them long back. He wanted to settle all three commitments at one go and they brought them together to produce Maharshi.

Having completed its production, the team is now gearing up to release Maharshi in the cinema halls across the globe on May 9. The makers are said to have already completed the pre-release business and the movie has fetched Rs 130 crore from the sale of its theatrical, satellite, audio, digital and other rights.

Just weeks before its release, Maharshi has created a conflict between Ashwini Dutt and Dil Raju, who are said to be fighting over the sharing of its earnings. Ashwini Dutt is said to be demanding Rs 10 crore as his share in its profits. But Dil Raju has claimed that the movie has just recovered the production costs in its pre-release business and it is a loss venture for him as its budget shot up.

But Ashwini Dutt, who is not ready to accept his claims, say that Maharshi has earned more than Rs 130 crore in its pre-release business. None would believe him if say that he has not gained profit. He does not want to be associated with Mahesh Babu's project for the namesake and he needs to get monetary gain.

But sources from the film unit say that Dutt's demands are unreasonable. "Although only Ashwini was responsible for the production of the film in its initial stage, Dil Raju came on board eventually and took over most of the production's financial responsibilities. Now, when the film is almost ready, Ashwini is making demands that he isn't really entitled to be making," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

It is also said that Ashwini Dutt has asked for the distributions rights of Maharshi for Krishna. "Why should he be given an entire territory? Dutt has hardly any financial stakes in Maharshi. His demands are absurd and will collapse in a heap of ridicule in any court of law, as his stakes in the film are clearly stated in the contract," the source added.

Mahesh Babu is reportedly disappointment with Ashwini Dutt and he has vowed not to work with him ever again after Maharshi. It should be seen whether the superstar would intervene in their fight and make a smooth way for the release of the film, which has already been postponed a couple of times.