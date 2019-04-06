The makers of Vamshi Paidipally's Maharshi released the teaser as a treat for the fans of Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde this Ugadi. The first look video got good response. [Scroll down to watch video and its review]

Maharshi is scheduled for its theatrical release on May 9. The makers have kept everything under wraps till now. The film goers were eagerly waiting to watch its teaser. The producers finally announced on Friday that the first look video will hit the net during Ugadi festival. As promised, the makers released the teaser of Maharshi on Dil Raju's YouTube channel at 9:09 a.m on Saturday.

The teaser opens with dashing entry of Mahesh Babu in Helicopter, which has been shot in a beautiful foreign location. In the next scene, he is seen talking about success at an event. After delivering a delivering a dialogue, he starts running the corridors of a college and thrashes goons. This action sequence has been choreographed very well.

The teasers offers hint that Maharshi will have punch dialogues, stylish action scene, beautiful picturisation and stunning background score. It is going to be a perfect mass package for Mahesh Babu fans. But the 1.19-minute-long video does offer glimpse at the roles played by Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh.

The much-awaited first look video of Maharshi struck a chord with everyone and started trending on YouTube and other social media channels. Thrilled Mahesh Babu fans kept sharing its link with their friends and family members. Here are the viewers' response on Maharshi teaser:

