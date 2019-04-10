Superstar Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has fetched whopping amount for its producers from the sale of its overseas theatrical rights. But its price is said to be 34 per cent lesser than that of Bharat Ane Nenu.

Mahesh Babu is probably the most popular Telugu actor in the international markets especially in the US, where he enjoys a massive fanbase. His last outing Bharat Ane Nenu has collected over Rs 30 crore gross at the overseas box office and earned over Rs 15 crore for its international distributor, who had shelled out Rs 18.20 crore on its rights. The movie was said to have incurred losses to them.

It was rumoured that producer Dil Raju quoted Rs 18 crore as the price for the overseas theatrical rights of Maharshi. But no distributors apparently showed interest to buy the rights at such high price. The overseas distributors had sulked that Mahesh Babu's movies were not providing them with any profits in recent years. But the greedy producers were demanding a hefty amount for rights.

The producers of Maharshi were said to try hard to get at least for Rs 12 crore from its overseas rights. When none came forward, they handed over the movie to Great India Films, which earlier distributed Bharat Ane Nenu. It is reported that the distribution house has closed a deal for Rs 12 crore.

The bosses of Great India Films have confirmed the news about acquiring the overseas theatrical rights of Maharshi, but they did reveal the price. They tweeted, "Pleased to associate with @SVC_official, @VyjayanthiFilms and @PVPCinema for #Maharshi. Our 4th film with The Super Star after #Athadu #Pokiri and #BharathAneNenu."

Great India Films is one of the leading distribution houses in the international markets. It has released over 50 south Indian movies in overseas markets. Baahubali: The Beginning 2, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Bharat Ane Nenu, Bhaagamathie, Premam (Malayalam) and Naa Peru Surya are some of the big ticket films distributed by it in various foreign countries.

Maharshi, which is set for release on May 9, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by C. Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and Prasad V. Potluri, under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh are playing the lead roles in the movie.