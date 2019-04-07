The teaser of Mahesh Babu's Maharshi took the internet by the storm and set a non-Baahubali record, by registering 10 million views in 13.30 hours of its release on YouTube on Saturday.

Maharshi was initially set for April 5 release, but it was postponed by more than a month, due to the delay in its production, which also caused the delay in its teaser launch. The makers announced to release its first look video as an Ugadi treat for Mahesh Babu's fans. The actor tweeted the link to the video, which was released on Dil Raju's YouTube channel, and wished his fans on Ugadi.

The teaser of Maharshi caught up a wild fire and went viral within a few minutes of its release on YouTube. The first look video crossed the mark of 2 million views in less than one hour and it is the highest views for a non-Baahubali film in the south Indian film industry. The movie set a new record.

This video of Maharshi went on adding 1 million views per every hour in the next three hours and surpassed the mark of 5 million views on YouTube in 4.30 hours. The elated producer Dil Raju tweeted, "Fastest Teaser to cross 5 Milllion Views Setting the views counter on fire #JoinRishi... #MaharshiTeaser #Maharshi #SSMB25"

The thrilled makers kept updating the records of views registered by the teaser of Maharshi, which crossed in 9 million views in 12 hours and 10 million views in 13.30 hours. The boss of Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted, "Rishi takes charge of Youtube records... Fastest Teaser to cross 10 Milllion Real Time Views #JoinRishi... #MaharshiTeaser #Maharshi #SSMB25"

The teasers of Baahubali 1 and 2, which were released in multiple languages, received 10 million views on YouTube in less than 12 hours. Post Baahubali films, some big-ticket films starring actors like Prabhas, Allu Arjun and Jr NTR have taken little more than 24 hours to achieve this feet. Now, the Vamsi Paidipally directed movie has set a non-Baahubali record, by crossing this mark in 13.30 hours.

According to makers of Maharshi, its teaser has received a total of 12.6 million views in 24 hours. Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted, "12.6 Million Real Time Views in 24 hours RISHI is on RAMPAGE"

Maharshi is the 25th film of Mahesh Babu, who looks dapper sporting two different looks in the teaser. The superstar is seen rocking a checkered suit while getting off a helicopter in New York, his action shots in India show him in a much more casual avatar. The teaser indicates that Maharshi is a fast-paced action-drama with some fantastic dialogues and sleek cinematography.