Superstar Mahesh Babu was seen bonding big time with young tiger Junior NTR at the birthday party of Maharshi director Vamsi Paidipally's wife Malini and their pictures have gone viral on the social media.

Mahesh Babu and Vamsi Paidipally have joined hands for the upcoming movie Maharshi, which is set for its theatrical release on May 9. The director took a break from the work to celebrate his wife Malini Paidipally's birthday on Monday. He host a party, which was attended by his close friends from the Telugu film industry. Mahesh and Junior NTR were some of the big wigs present there.

Sources present on the occasion say that Mahesh Babu and Junior NTR were accompanied by their wives Namrata Shirodkar and Lakshmi Pranathi. The two were seen having friendly chat and also exchanged the details of each other's upcoming projects. Along with their wives, they posed for photographs on the occasion.

After this birthday party got over, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata took to her Instagram account to share a group selfie clicked by director Vamsi Paidipally and wished his wife Malini. The actress captioned the picture with, "Wishing my dear dear friend Malini paidipally a very happy birthday!! Her special big one ♥️♥️#cozyevenings #closefriends #goodtimes ❣️❣️"

The photo featuring the celebs at Malini Paidipally's birthday picked up the fire immediately and went viral on the social media within no time. Many fans of Mahesh Babu and Junior NTR were thrilled to see their bonding on this occasion. They requested the actors to stay together like this always so that it will clear the differences and misunderstanding between their fans.

In reply to Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post, a fan with the handle - Manu__srh wrote, "MB nd NTR in one frame❤❤❤❤ epud ayina Edharu fans Godavalu padakandi brothers nenu NTR anna fan but naku mahesh anna ante kuda chala eshtam❤ but Kontha mandhi fans godavalu pedthunaru so plzz andharu kalisi undandi"

On the other hand, Namrata Shirodkar and Lakshmi Pranathi were seen posing with Malini Paidipally and their photos are also creating a lot of buzz on the social media. Director Sukumar's wife Thabitha was another celeb's wife who made it to this birthday party and she was seen with Namrata and Malini.

Here are the photos of Malini Paidipally's birthday: