The makers of Maharshi have planned to hold a grand pre-release event for the film in Hyderabad on May 1 and Mahesh Babu is said to be reuniting his friends Jr NTR and Ram Charan again at this function.

Maharshi is the landmark 25th movie of superstar Mahesh Babu. In a bid to make it memorable film in his career, Vamshi Paidipally has chosen a brilliant subject for the movie and he has also made careful attempts to make its screenplay engaging and entertaining besides offering a message for the society. Producer Dil Raju has spent money generously on its production to make it a visual treat.

These aspects have generated massive hype and curiosity about Maharshi. Its posters, teaser and songs have doubled the expectations about the movie, which is scheduled for worldwide release on May 9. As a part of its promotion, Dil Raju is holding a grand pre-release event at People's Plaza, Necklace Road, Hyderabad and this function will begin from 6 pm on May 1.

The boss of Sri Venkateswara Creations announced the details of this event. The producer tweeted this morning, "Join us in the biggest celebration of this summer. Super Star @urstrulymahesh's 25th Film #Maharshi Grand Pre Release Event on May 1st at People's Plaza, Necklace Road, Hyderabad from 06:00 p.m onwards. @directorvamshi @hegdepooja @ThisIsDSP #MaharshiOnMay9th #SSMB25."

Now, all eyes are set on the chief guest of the pre-release function of Maharshi. It is known that Mahesh Babu had brought Junior NTR and Ram Charan as the chief guests at the event of his previous film Bharat Ane Nenu. The development has made peace between the warring fans of all the three superstars and also made support each other to promote their movies.

The buzz in the industry is that Mahesh Babu is now set to repeat this trend again. The sources say if everything will go as per plan, the superstar will once again share the dais with Jr NTR and Ram Charan at the pre-release event of Maharshi. The photos and videos featuring this trio in a single frame are sure to go viral on the social media.