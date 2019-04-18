Superstar Mahesh Babu has confirmed that he has wrapped up the shooting of Maharshi, which will hit the screens on May 9. He is said to be teaming with Pawan Kalyan's friend Bandla Ganesh for his next film.

Maharshi was initially scheduled for release on April 5, but it was postponed a couple of times due to the delay in its production. Mahesh Babu tweeted, "With this... It's a wrap!!! See you in the cinemas on May 9th #Maharshi #MaharshionMay9th."

Director Vamshi Paidipally also tweeted, "#Maharshi.. IT'S A WRAP... A Journey that will be remembered and cherished for a long time..Thank You @urstrulyMahesh Sir for all the support & Trust.. Thank You @hegdepooja @allarinaresh @ThisIsDSP @KUMohanan1 & the whole Team.. Without You All nothing was possible..:) #SSMB25."

Mahesh Babu will now kick start the promotions of Maharshi. Vamshi Paidipally announced the launch date of its first duet. The director tweeted, "#EverestAnchuna... Enjoy The first duet of #Maharshi with our Superstar @urstrulyMahesh & @hegdepooja.. . The song Video Preview will be out Tomorrow at 04:05 p.m... A @ThisIsDSP Musical.. Lyrics by @ShreeLyricist.. Superbly shot by @KUMohanan1 & Choreographed by #RajuSundaram."

Weeks after its release, Mahesh Babu will begin the shooting for his 26th movie, which will be directed by Anil Ravipudi and the film is set to go on from June. The latest buzz is that Bandla Ganesh, who recently plunged into politics, is set to return to the film industry again. He will be seen in an entertaining role in this upcoming film.

Bandla Ganesh began his career as a character artist in Vinodam in 1996 and established himself as one of the talented comedians of the Telugu film industry. He made his debut as a producer with Anjaneyulu in 2009 and Gabbar Singh, Baadshah, Govindudu Andarivadele and Temper are some of his best productions. The 2015 film Temper was his last production and he apparently stayed away from the industry.

Bandla Ganesh has not only been a very good friend of power star Pawan Kalyan but has also maintained a good relationship with Mahesh Babu, as he has worked with him in Pokiri (2006) and Businessman (2012). Businessman was his last movie as a character artist and interestingly, Prince's next movie will mark his comeback. All his fans are excited to see him on the big screen with the superstar.