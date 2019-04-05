Bandla Ganesh has quit Congress a day after expressing his wish to see Pawan Kalyan as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. His announcement has fueled speculations that he is joining Jana Sena Party.

Bandla Ganesh is a popular character artiste, who turned producer with Pawan Kalyan's 2011 romantic drama film Teen Maar. But his maiden production bombed at the box office and the power star assured to another movie with him to compensate its loss. The two joined hands for action drama Gabbar Singh, which went on to become the blockbuster Tollywood movie of 2012.

Since then, the actor-producer duo has maintained a cordial relationship. In 2018, Bandla Ganesh had joined Congress and contested the Assembly elections in Telangana. He had made headlines for his criticism of TRS and BJP during the campaigns, but he is in hideout after he badly failed in these elections. Now, he has surprised everyone by making a sudden exit from Congress.

The Gabbar Singh producer took to Twitter to announce his decision to quit Congress. He wrote in Telugu, "I am leaving politics with my personal reasons. I am grateful to Rahul Gandhi and Uttam who gave me the opportunity. From now on I am not into the political party. I want to apologize to those who have suffered from my criticism and comments as a party spokesperson. Your Bandla Ganesh."

Two days later, Bandla Ganesh had wished Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyana a grand victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. He tweeted, "To be honest, replicate humanity, another name for goodness My god, my boss.. My deepest desire is to see Pawan Kalyan as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. My hope, my heartfelt appeal to the people of the state to make my wish true ...Your Bandula Ganesh."

It is known that Bandla Ganesh is a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan, but the producer's decision to quit Congress and heaping praises upon the power star just before the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh has led to several speculations. The people in the industry feel that he must be sending feelers to Pawan Kalyan for a ticket from his Jana Sena Party contest in the elections. Only time will reveal the intentions behind his tweets.