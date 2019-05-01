Venkatesh and Vijay Devarakonda will be the chiefs guest at the pre-release event of Vamsi Paidipally's Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh. The function is live streamed on YouTube. Scroll down to watch live video.

Maharshi is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies of 2019. Its stills, posters and teaser have grabbed many eyeballs. Its songs have received overwhelming response on the internet and raised the bar of film goers' curiosity and expectations to a new high. The film is set for worldwide release on May 9. The makers are holding a grand pre-release event

Dil Raju announced the details of the pre-release event of Maharshi on the Twitter handle of Sri Venkateswara Creations almost a week before the function. The producer tweeted on April 25, "Join us in the biggest celebration of this summer. Super Star @urstrulymahesh's 25th Film #Maharshi Grand Pre Release Event on May 1st at People's Plaza, Necklace Road, Hyderabad from 06:00 p.m onwards."

Mahesh Babu has millions of across the globe. Since many of them will not be able make to the pre-release function of Maharshi. Dil Raju has planned to live-stream this event on his official YouTube channel. The event will also be telecast live on some leading TV channels and their YouTube channels.

It was rumoured earlier that Mahesh Babu has planned to bring in Ram Charan and Jr NTR as chief guest at the pre-release event of Maharshi, once again after Bharat Ane Nenu. But Dil Raju put an end to all the speculations by announcing the names of Vijay Devarkonda and Victory Venkatesh as the chief guests.

Dil Raju tweeted the link to the live video of its function and wrote, "Victory Venkatesh garu will Join the Journey of Rishi as our guest for the Pre Release Event. #Maharshi" Later, he added "@TheDeverakonda will Join the Journey of Rishi. Watch the Pre Release Event Live from 6PM."

Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh, Vamsi Paidipally and other cast and crew members will be present at the pre-release function of Maharshi. Many other celebs from the films and politics are expected to attend the event. Hence, the makers have made grand arrangements for this occasion.

Maharshi is just eight days away from its release, but the makers are yet to unleash its trailer on the internet. Many viewers are eagerly waiting the video. The producers announced that it would released the function tonight. The boss of Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted on Tuesday, "The most awaited #MaharshiTrailer will be released at 8:10PM tomorrow. #Maharshi."