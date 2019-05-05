Maharshi has received a fantastic response in its pre-release business with its theatrical/distribution, satellite, digital and dubbing rights getting the record prices for a Mahesh Babu's film.

The success of Bharat Ane Nenu has set new goals for Mahesh Babu's upcoming movies. Maharshi, which is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is 25th landmark movie of Prince. That is why there is a lot of curiosity and expectations for the film. The hype surrounding it had generated a huge demand for the various rights of the movie.

Maharshi is scheduled for worldwide release on May 9. Days ahead of its release we hear is that the makers have already sealed the deals on the sale of all its rights and the movie has record sum from them in its pre-release business. The film has set a new goal for Mahesh Babu's forthcoming film.

Maharshi has earned Rs 100 crore from the sale of its global theatrical rights, Rs 16.50 crore from its Telugu satellite rights, Rs 20 crore from its Hindi rights, Rs 11 crore from its digital rights Rs 2.50 crore from its other rights. It has fetched a total of Rs 150 crore for Dil Raju and other producers, who have invested Rs 100 crore on its production. It has got a table profit of Rs 50 crore in its pre-release business.

Maharshi has beaten the pre-release business records of Mahesh Babu's previous films like Srimanthudu (Rs 79 crore), Brahmotsavam (Rs 90.40 crore) and Bharat Ane Nenu (Rs 140 crore).

Here are the pre-release business details of Srimanthudu, Brahmotsavam, Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) and Maharshi. These numbers are based on various reports and sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are rupees and crore.