Even when new segments like adventure tourer and urban cruisers get traction in the motorcycling world, there is a sizeable amount of enthusiast rooting for classic motorcycles. A motorcycle with all the modern technologies wrapped in a classic shape is a tempting equation and Royal Enfield has been successfully executed the formula over the years.

Now, Jawa Motorcycles plans to capitalise on this trend taking the whole concept to next level.

Mahindra, the new owner of the Iconic motorcycle brand Jawa via Classic Legends, has earmarked November 15 for the re-launch of the brand in India. While the company is tight-lipped about the new crop of Jawa motorcycles, a leaked image completely unmasked one of the motorcycle models.

At first glance, it should please the brand's loyalists. The 2018 Jawa roadster model spotted carries forward almost everything of erstwhile Jawa 250 Type A, the first Jawa offering to go on sale in India. Draped in the signature maroon shade that Jawas are associated with, the roadster model gets original details like chrome plated fuel tank with golden pinstriping. The pinstripes can be seen in on the front as well as rear mudguards. It features a single piece flat seat and mid-set footpegs along with flat wide handlebars confirms easy riding posture.

The spotted model also gets a period-specific telescopic fork, exhaust pipes on either side or an engine with a classic touch. The new bits in the motorcycle that can be spotted are twin shock absorbers at the back, with a gas -charged canister and a single disc brake at the front. Since the new Jawa bikes come over 125cc engine displacement, the range will also get ABS as standard.

The new Jawa bikes will be powered by a 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder BS-VI complaint motor. The engine is being developed in association with the technical centre in Varese and it will produce 27bhp of power and 28Nm of peak torque and mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Adding classic touch, the engine has fins and the logo has been embossed as well.

The overall package of new Jawa motorcycles looks like celebrating the classic design cues in its top form. Classic Legends has tried to make the bike look as retro as they can. This should give worry to Royal Enfield as many of their customers are connoisseurs of retro design. If Classic Legends prices the new Jawa bikes it will be a compelling case against Royal Enfield range.

