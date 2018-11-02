Jawa, one of the cult bike brand that fulfilled the two-wheeled dreams of the 80's kid, is all set for a comeback. Mahindra, the new owner of the iconic motorcycle brand via Classic Legends, will reveal the new crop of Jawa motorcycles on November 15.

Ahead of the grand return, the Jawa Motorcycles has already released details about the engine with classic touch while a new teaser video on its social media channel sheds some light on the style of bikes that we can expect.

The sketch image of the first bike in the video is a roadster model. The characteristics of the bike go in line with the spied model in past and it has classic British design elements. The round headlights, tear-drop styled fuel tank and minimal rear echo old-world charm while telescopic fork, twin shock-absorbers, a gas-charged canister at the bottom and the single disc brake at the front adds a modern touch. The model should worry Royal Enfield range of bikes in flesh.

Jawa Motorcycles

While a roadster is something not unexpected from the Jawa brand, the teaser video also suggests a scrambler or adventure bike and a bobber styled bike model. In that case, Jawa will be starting of the second innings with three differently styled models.

Jawa Motorcycles

The Jawa scrambler model should pose a challenge against Royal Enfield Himalayan. The model in the teaser video has long-travel USD fork, a large-spoke front wheel, a raised handlebar, a high-mounted fender and a tall windscreen, all ideal for off-road biking. The model also gets raised exhaust, high ground clearance and mono suspension at the rear.

Jawa Motorcycles

The third model in question looks like a bobber and it has a resemblance to the Triumph Bonneville Bobber. Interestingly, Royal Enfield has teased a bobber ahead of EICMA show on November 6 and the Jawa bobber is expected to lock horn against it. The bobber model characteristics like a single seat, flat handlebar, oversized tyres and others are visible in the third model in the video.

All three motorcycles will be powered by a 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor producing 27hp and 28Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. More details about the new generation Jawa models will unfold on November 15.