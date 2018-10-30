EICMA, the annual two-wheeler show held in the Italian city of Milan, is considered as one of the largest rendezvous of motorcycle makers and enthusiasts. Royal Enfield was one of the star automakers in the last edition with the debut of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The 76th edition of the show will start on November 6 and Royal Enfield has one surprising model in the store.

Royal Enfield has teased a picture of the mysterious model in its social media platforms on Tuesday. While the company has not divulged any details about the model, the social media posts are accompanied by usual hashtags- #RidePure #PureMotorcycling.

The teaser image shows a motorcycle model covered in a black veil while a closer look will give some details. The mysterious model looks like a heavily customised Classic model and it also appears to be longer than all the Classic models.

The headlamp seems to be reworked with thick black outlining and the wheels look like alloy units. In typical Royal Enfield style, the show bike will come with only rider seats.

The bike looks like a one-off product that highlights the customisation potential of the Royal Enfield motorcycles. The company had recently revealed the Lock Stock, Rohini and Interceptor custom bikes during the seventh edition of Wheels and Waves motorcycling festival in France.

The custom bikes are based on the soon-to-be-launched flagship bikes, Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. The new bike scheduled for EICMA debut is also expected to use the engine and cycle parts of the new Twin models.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield is planning to launch the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 between November 13 and 15. The general perception is that the Twin models will be priced below Rs 3 lakh mark and in that case, the new RE bikes will be a compelling case against many European and Japanese rivals.

The Interceptor 650 features a classic British design whereas the Continental GT 650is a true-blue cafe racer. Both bikes are powered by a 648cc, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected parallel-twin motor tuned to belt out 47hp of power at 7,100rpm and 52Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The engine comes mated to the 6-speed gearbox with a slip-assist clutch.